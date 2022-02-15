Report: Liverpool Could Miss Out On Premier League Star As Player's Club Plan New Contract

According to reports, Liverpool could miss out on long-term Premier League target Jarrod Bowen, as West Ham are planning a new contract for the winger in the summer.

Liverpool have been looking to add to their attacking options for quite some time and have been linked to many names. The Reds however, were forced to sign summer target Luis Diaz early in the January transfer window; after Tottenham made a move for the Porto winger.

Despite the addition of the Colombian, reports state that Jurgen Klopp will still be looking to bring in another forward in the next transfer window. With doubts over the futures of Divock Origi and Taki Minamino, the possibility of either or both of those leaving, could open up another door for a transfer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Following the Liverpool managers comments about Liverpool being a 'sell-to-buy' club, it may take a few players to go for the club to bring another attacking option in.

One target that Liverpool have been heavily linked with is Jarrod Bowen. It has been reported by Evening Standard that West Ham are planning on keeping the winger down by offering a new contract in the summer.

The Premier League star currently has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, so a new contract for him would make it very difficult for the Reds to snatch the forward away from the country's capital.

