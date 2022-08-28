Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit

A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds will try to re-enter the transfer market before the window closes to sign a midfielder which has led to speculation that a number of players are being targetted.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jude Bellingham remains a long term target for Klopp and reports on Saturday suggested that Liverpool have a 'verbal agreement' with the player.

Whilst the 19-year-old is 100% off the table for a transfer this summer, there is speculation that he could leave Borussia Dortmund in 12 months time and possibly in January.

Noel Whelan told Football Insider that he is a perfect fit for Liverpool and if the Anfield hierarchy can secure his services for less than £100million, it would be the 'signing of the century'.

“You’re talking about an outstanding, once-in-a-generation midfielder who can do everything and is destined for the absolute top.

“He has been learning his trade at Dortmund, a huge club, over the last few seasons and is their best player now Erling Haaland has gone.

“He’s already played 100 times for them and he’s only just turned 19, which is incredible. He’s running matches, winning matches with goals and assists, and is gathering brilliant top-level experience.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

“It’s clear Liverpool need a midfielder who can replace Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago, who have all been great players for them.

“Bellingham fits the bill perfectly. He is getting to a level where he would walk into pretty much any team in the world, that’s how good he is.

“If Liverpool can get him for less than £100million, that’s the signing of the century as far as I’m concerned."

LFCTR Verdict

England international Bellingham does seem destined for Liverpool in the eyes of many experts and journalists, although he will not solve the short term issue that they have with other players likely to be looked at before the summer transfer window closes.

There is no doubt however he would be a quality addition but is also likely to be a target of Europe's biggest clubs, including European champions Real Madrid, so it is not a foregone conclusion at all that he will end up at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |