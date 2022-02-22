Skip to main content
Reports: Liverpool Could Sign Inter Milan Midfielder On Free Transfer

Having just beaten Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro, Jurgen Klopp could be looking to raid the Italian giants.

Klopp is said to be keen on bringing Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Anfield, with the Croatian out of contract in the summer.

Marcelo Brozovic

Brozovic has been long linked with a move away from Inter and Fichajes.net have claimed that he doesn't want to renew his deal at the club, making him available as a free agent in the summer.

The Croatian has been stuck in talks with Inter for a new deal for a long time now, however, as the club has been forced to hold back financially due to recent issues.

Klopp is reportedly a 'huge fan' of the player, who could be the Gini Wijnaldum replacement the club never signed.

Liverpool may be put off a little bit due to Brozovic being 29-years-old, meaning he doesn't fit the standard recruitment policy.

However, the idea of being capable of the signing of the player on a free transfer may force their hand in making a decision on the player. 

