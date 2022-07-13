Liverpool Defender Tom Clayton Completes Switch To Swindon Town

Liverpool defender Tom Clayton has completed a permanent transfer to Swindon Town.

The 21-year-old departed the Reds after 13 years on Merseyside. He joined the club at Under-nine level and progressed to eventually captain the Under-23's side.

Under his captaincy, the young Reds won the Lancashire Senior Cup final against Burnley Under-23's in May.

The young defender plays predominantly as a centre-back, but has also featured at left back and in defensive midfield for the young Reds.

Clayton is the fifth player to leave the Reds this summer, along with Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Neco Williams.

Ex-Red Sadio Mane, who departed for Bayern Munich last month IMAGO / pressinphoto

Swindon were defeated in the League Two play-off semi-finals last season, and will be eager to make another bold bid for promotion next campaign.

The Robins are short of numbers in central defence, following the departures of club captain Dion Conroy to Crawley Town, and Akin Odimayo to Northampton Town.

Their current options are made up of Cian Harries, Mattieu Baudry and Ciaran Brennan.

Town's current lack of bodies in Clayton's position should provide the youngster with an array of opportunities to get senior minutes under his belt - something that appeared very unlikely at the Reds.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez cemented as the clubs main four centre backs, as well as youngsters Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams as back up, a move away from Merseyside is the correct move for Clayton's career.