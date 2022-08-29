Liverpool Do Not Want Frenkie de Jong - Fabrizio Romano

Rumours began to circulate on social media Friday evening that Liverpool was exploring the possibility of the Netherlands international from Barcelona.

The reports circulated after Jurgen Klopp's press conference in which he commented "You were all right, and I was wrong." in regards to signing a midfielder now to improve the current squad.

Among the many names mentioned off the back of Klopp's comments, Frenkie was the big name that excited all Liverpool fans, with Mundo Deportivo as per The Mirror reporting the Merseyside outfit had even lodged a €70million offer for the midfielder.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 25-year-old is caught up in a contract saga with Barcelona asking for a pay cut or to be sold, with the club still owing the midfielder €17million in deferred wages, with the club rumoured to of told the Netherlands international this would be paid to him upon his sale.

'They Are Not Going to Spend €80 Million'

Speaking exclusively to wettfreunde Romano said “Liverpool will definitely try to sign a midfielder. They are exploring many possibilities at the moment, and they are not in an advanced stage with any player right now.

“I have seen a lot of rumours about Liverpool going for Frenkie de Jong, but they are not going for that kind of player.

"They are not going to spend €80 million and a crazy salary for a new player. They are looking for a player that they can get for a good price."

