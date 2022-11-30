Liverpool Enter The Race For Ghana’s World Cup Hero Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool’s summer is shaping up to be a busy one, with potentially new owners willing to back Jurgen Klopp in a rebuild.

With the likes of World Cup stars Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo, and Enzo Fernandez being linked with a move to Anfield.

However, it is another player to have shone at the 2022 World Cup added to the growing list of possible transfers.

Ghana midfielder Mohamed Kudus scored two goals as they beat South Korea 3-2 to set up a decider on Sunday against old-rivals Uruguay.

Klopp’s Rebuild

The rebuild Jurgen Klopp will have to go through will start with a freshening up of the midfield area.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all look highly likely to leave and both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are in the latter stages of their careers.

The Reds will need at least two or three new midfielders and have reportedly been eyeing up a handful.

According to Mike Verweij from De Telegraaf, the Merseyside club have new tweed the race for Ajax’s Mohamed Kudus.

Kudus was the match-winner for his national side, Ghana, in Monday’s extraordinary 3-2 victory over South Korea and has been a standout player throughout the World Cup so far.

Prior to the World Cup, Kudos caught the eye of clubs around Europe due to his incredible performances with the Dutch champions. A club Liverpool have had very good deals with in the past.

Alongside Bellingham, Gakpo, and Fernandez, could Kudus be one of a few players making their way to Anfield next year? All four have made their admirers take note of their performances this tournament.

