Liverpool Expected Summer Transfer Departures - A Busy Time Ahead For Julian Ward? (Opinion)

As the 2021/22 season came to a close for Jurgen Klopp and his team, focus has now switched to what could be a busy summer ahead for Liverpool and new Sporting Director Julian Ward.

Despite ending the season in disappointing fashion, it was a magnificent campaign for Klopp and his team as they won both domestic cups and went close in both the Premier League and European Cup.

As players approach the end of their contracts and others return from loan spells, there is expected to be plenty of movement and here is our prediction of the likely outgoings.

Goalkeepers

Adrian

Defenders

Neco Williams

Nat Phillips

Ben Davies

Midfielders

James Milner

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Ben Woodburn

Forwards

Sadio Mane

Divock Origi

Sheyi Ojo

Other Possible Outgoings (Unlikely)

Other players that have been linked with moves away from the club include Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, and Takumi Minamino.

England international Gomez has been rumoured to be signing a new deal at the club and his increased game time towards the end of the season should mean he stays at Anfield.

Keita has just 12 months left on his contract but with Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain looking likely to leave, Klopp will want to ensure he keeps the 27-year-old Guinea international.

Minamino was exceptional when called upon and one of the major reasons for the club's success in the domestic cups. With Origi confirmed to be leaving and Mane rumoured to be wanting away, Minamino staying would seem vital to ensure there is not a huge turnover of players in attack.

