Report: Liverpool 'Could' Swap Sadio Mane For Serge Gnabry In Summer Transfer | Bayern Munich Want Anfield Winger
News broke today that Bayern Munich have made Sadio Mane their number one transfer target.
Bayern Munich's Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić met with Sadio Mane's agent this past weekend and the Liverpool winger was brought up as a potential summer target for the Bundesliga side.
Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that contract talks between Sadio Mane and Liverpool are going to be 'difficult'.
It is believed that Liverpool prioritizing Mohamed Salah's contract renewal has upset Mane, making negotiations even more tense than before.
Now, a transfer swap has been thrown about that could benefit both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
Liverpool Exploring Sadio Mane And Serge Gnabry Transfer Swap
The Sky Sports Germany reporter revealed that Liverpool are considering a swap deal that would see Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry come to Anfield.
Swap deals rarely happen in modern football but this would be very interesting.
As a product of Arsenal's academy and a former Premier League player himself, Gnabry knows English football.
In addition to that, Gnabry is 26 whereas Mane is 30-years-old.
There is no denying that Sadio Mane is the far superior player but he is also entering the last year of his contract.
Seems a bit bizarre but this is a transfer to monitor.
