Liverpool Eye up January Transfer for £20million Rated Winger

The news of Liverpool being up for sale has linked Jurgen Klopp's side with more or less every player potentially on the market. Many fans are excited at the thought of some high-profile arrivals on Merseyside, but one name many fans will not of heard of is a 21-year-old wonderkid learning his trade in Denmark.

A right-winger is a position many would regard as not needing an addition within Klopp's side with the role currently occupied by Mohammed Salah, however preparing for the future is something that Liverpool has focused on in recent years with the arrivals of Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool's scouts believe that they may have found the perfect successor to the Egyptian King, with their attention reported to have been 'undoubtedly' on a Danish U21 international currently playing for FC Midtjylland in Denmark's top tier.

Gustav Isaksen has burst onto the scene this season after impressive performances in the Uefa Europa League for his boyhood club. In 6 appearances in the competition, this season the young winger has returned three goals and two assists against sides such as Lazio and Feyenoord.

The 21-year-old has also featured 19 times at U21 level for his native country Denmark returning seven goals in the process.

According to Calciomercatoit as reported by LFC Transfer Room on Twitter the Liverpool scouting team's attention has 'undoubtedly been' on the Danish youth prospect with a January move for the winger possible.

Isaksen looks and sounds like the real deal, with avid watchers of the Danish league citing him as one of the most exciting prospects they've seen in a long time, I would suspect a move for the youngster would not depend on new owners, as current owners FSG have shown in recent years a desire to spend when it comes to players who can have a resale value later on down the line.

If Klopp's side was to bring the youngster in within the winter transfer window, I would suspect a loan move back to FC Midtjylland till the end of the season would be extremely likely to allow him to continue his development in first-team action, as dislodging Salah would be a tough task for the winger.

