Liverpool Eyeing Major Swoop For A New Midfield Star

Liverpool's summer transfer window had an early start this week, with the club successfully tying down manager Jürgen Klopp, and his closest staff, to a new contract that runs until 2026, a two-year extension to the initial agreement.

It appears the club's summer business isn't over either, with reliable journalists like Paul Joyce, David Maddock, Neil Jones, and Chris Bascombe all confirming that Liverpool are on the hunt for a new face to bolster their midfield this summer, with the quartet mentioning two reported targets, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Monaco's Aurelian Tchouameni.

Birmingham native Bellingham has been linked to Liverpool for quite some time now, however, before this week nothing solid has been mentioned except Liverpool being "admirers" of the young star and the fact that Dortmund's asking price for him might be around 100 million euros.

Liverpool's transfer policy has always been to scout young and upcoming talents who come at reasonable prices. However, as the Reds have done for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, they could be willing to make an exception for 18-year-old Bellingham.

Bellingham is not the only player that Liverpool are said to be interested in though, with Monaco's rising sensation, Aurelian Tchouameni being looked as well, Liverpool reportedly wanting either one of them.

While no price tag has yet been slapped on the 22-year-old Frenchman, who is being chased by Real Madrid as well according to various reports, Jude Bellingham certainly will not come cheap, with Mirror Football reporting 7 months ago that Dortmund might demand an amount as high as €100 million to part with Bellingham.

Tchouameni might come cheaper, but Liverpool will have to fend off Real Madrid to secure his signature, although news has emerged recently that Real Madrid are not prioritizing him for the time being.

Another young target that has surfaced along with interests in the above-mentioned duo is Aberdeen's 18 right-back, Calvin Ramsey.

The young Scotsman, who is also being scouted by Leeds United,  is seen as a backup option for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Pulling off a move for Ramsey, and one of Bellingham and Tchouameni would be a sensational piece of work by Liverpool and would mean that they are continuing to work on building a young core for the future.

A deal is already in place for Fulham's teenage star Fabio Carvalho, with youngster Ben Doak already signed by the club as well.

