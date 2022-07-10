Report: Liverpool, Chelsea And Manchester City Set To Fight It Out For Portuguese Sensation

Liverpool will face rivals Chelsea and Manchester City for the signature of Portuguese sensation, despite reports stating that there will be no more incomings this summer.

It is well-known that Liverpool are searching for a midfielder, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Nico Barella being amongst the names linked with the club.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Jurgen Klopp and his side are currently in Thailand on a pre-season tour of Asia with a squad of 37. The fight for midfield this season will be interesting to watch and we will get an early taster through these pre-season matches.

Will the midfield options face more competition for places before the season ends? That may be the case according to new reports.

According to Rudy Galetti Liverpool and Chelsea have shown interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese prospect also has caught the eye of Manchester City.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Brazilian-born Nunes has impressed in his time in Portugal, starting off at Estoril, where he caught the attention of Sporting Lisbon. Now playing for the Portugal national side, he has continued his fine form that has got him to this point, attracting further attention from huge clubs around Europe.

Is Liverpool’s transfer business done or do they have another surprise in store?

