Report: Liverpool Able To Get French Talent On Cheap But Face Competition From Manchester United And Chelsea

As the season is coming to a close, clubs around Europe will be planning for the future and Liverpool will certainly be among those. With a few areas needing a freshening up, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to bring young talent into Anfield this summer.

The future of Liverpool is beginning to look a lot brighter just a year ago. Ibrahima Konate arriving last summer and Luis Diaz joining from Porto in January was the start of things to come, as Jurgen Klopp plans for a future team, whether he will be here or not. 

france

After finally completing the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, The Reds' young squad is starting to form. The positions reported to be the priorities for Liverpool are midfield, another forward, and a defender. 

Aurelien Tchoumeni has been recently reported to be choosing a move to Merseyside over both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

However, it is another French star that can be bought for a good price. According to Goal, Stade Reims are willing to let Hugo Ekitike go for a fee of £30m. The versatile forward, who can play both on the left and at no.9 did speak with Newcastle United in January.

Ekitike

Manchester United and Chelsea are two other clubs that are showing their interest. Will anyone be able to overcome Liverpool's pulling power or will The Reds add yet another starlet to the mix. 

