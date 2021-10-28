Liverpool Face Transfer Competition From Fiorentina for USMNT And MLS Star

Jurgen Klopp's side have recently been linked with a move for FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi but could lose out to Italian giants Fiorentina.

The United States national team has been somewhat of a laughing stock in world football in the past 20 years. However, a new crop of talent has seen them ranked 13th in the world by FIFA.

Players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie, Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest have emerged in recent years at some of Europe's elite clubs.

Club's across Europe are now battling it out for America's next generation of talented footballers.

One player in particular is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool Football Club.

This is no other than MLS and FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi.

After a series of impressive displays with the USMNT including a World Cup qualifying match against Honduras, the teenager looks destined for stardom.

Recent reports from CBS have linked Liverpool FC with a move for the American after he made a formal transfer request.

Unfortunately, it seems that Liverpool face competition from yet another side; Fiorentina.

MLS journalist Tom Bogert has reported that Serie A side Fiorentina sent scouts to watch Pepi in FC Dallas' 1-2 loss against Real Salt Lake last night.

If Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp want to sign him, it would take a fee of $12-15 million to convince the MLS side.

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, this could be a name to monitor.

