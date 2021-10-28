Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool Face Transfer Competition From Fiorentina for USMNT And MLS Star

    Jurgen Klopp's side have recently been linked with a move for FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi but could lose out to Italian giants Fiorentina.
    Author:

    The United States national team has been somewhat of a laughing stock in world football in the past 20 years. However, a new crop of talent has seen them ranked 13th in the world by FIFA.

    Players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie, Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest have emerged in recent years at some of Europe's elite clubs.

    Club's across Europe are now battling it out for America's next generation of talented footballers.

    One player in particular is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool Football Club.

    This is no other than MLS and FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi.

    After a series of impressive displays with the USMNT including a World Cup qualifying match against Honduras, the teenager looks destined for stardom. 

    Read More

    Read More Liverpool FC Articles

    Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Carabao Cup

    Report: Liverpool And Manchester United To Battle For Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

    Schools In Egypt Set To Teach Children About Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

    Recent reports from CBS have linked Liverpool FC with a move for the American after he made a formal transfer request.

    Unfortunately, it seems that Liverpool face competition from yet another side; Fiorentina. 

    MLS journalist Tom Bogert has reported that Serie A side Fiorentina sent scouts to watch Pepi in FC Dallas' 1-2 loss against Real Salt Lake last night.

    If Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp want to sign him, it would take a fee of $12-15 million to convince the MLS side.

    With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, this could be a name to monitor.

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Ricardo Pepi
    Transfers

    Liverpool Face Transfer Competition From Fiorentina for USMNT And MLS Star

    2 minutes ago
    Liverpool Preston North End
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool Through To The EFL Cup Quarter Final Draw: Where To Watch And Who Will We Get?

    3 hours ago
    Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp
    Articles

    Watch: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk's Instagram Posts On Madame Tussauds Waxwork

    3 hours ago
    John Henry
    News

    Report: Liverpool Owner And FSG Chief John Henry's Wealth Grows By Nearly £600million In Last Seven Months

    4 hours ago
    Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
    Match Coverage

    James Milner Funny Instagram Post On Sensational Divock Origi Goal For Liverpool

    5 hours ago
    Neco Williams Preston
    Match Coverage

    Neco Williams Speaks Of His Performance In The 2-0 EFL Cup Win Against Preston North End

    6 hours ago
    Gleison Bremer
    Transfers

    Report: Interesting Development On Transfer Status Of Liverpool Linked Brazilian Gleison Bremer

    6 hours ago
    Zambo Anguissa
    Transfers

    Former Italian Player 'Amazed' Liverpool Didn't Pursue Napoli's On Loan Midfielder Anguissa

    6 hours ago