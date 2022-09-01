Liverpool fail in pursuit of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa

Luiz was reported to be available for as little as £20million despite Steven Gerrard's best efforts to keep the Brazillian, a move away looks increasingly likely with the 24-year-old only having just 12 months left on his current deal.

Gerrard all but confirmed the departure of the midfielder, speaking after yesterday's defeat to Arsenal saying "I would like to keep him. I think he is in a fantastic player. I have made that abundantly clear.

"We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players but at the same time Douglas has a year to go. It is one of those really touchy situations where the club has to do what is best for the club, not necessarily what is best for me."

IMAGO / News Images

The 24-year-old arrived at Aston Villa in the summer of 2019 from Manchester City in a deal worth £15.12million and finds himself at the end of his deal next summer, with Villa preferring to sell the Brazilian now rather than lose him for free next summer.

Liverpool was amongst a host of clubs interested in the midfielder, however any move for the Brazil international now appears to be dead in the water, as confirmed by Sky Sports quoted by LFC Transfer Room

The midfielder is said to prefer a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal as opposed to linking up with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

