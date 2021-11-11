Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Liverpool Falling Behind Sevilla In Race To Sign Karim Adeyemi

Author:

Liverpool remain interested in a deal for German wonderkid Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg.

The teenager has bagged 18 goals in all competitions for the Austrian side this season, and is seen as a natural fit for the Reds with his £34m release clause.

He's been capped three times by the German national team, and was called up to the squad before Germany's COVID-19 outbreak.

Karim Adeyemi.

He has a number of Champions League clubs chasing his signature, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool linked - but Sevilla have now begun working to secure a January transfer, as per Calciomercato

The Spaniards have swooped for Adeyemi  and can offer him a title challenge, with Los Nervionenses sitting just a point from leaders Real Sociedad.

Last month, it was reported by Sky Germany that the Reds remain one of the front-runners despite Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig entering the fray for him.

'Interested clubs could agree on a summer switch with him in the winter and possibly loan him back for another six months.' -Sky Germany

LFCTR Verdict

Adeyemi is the Cinderella to Jurgen Klopp's shoe.

He fits perfectly into Liverpool's system, buying strategy and wage structure. It couldn't be less of a no-brainer, and he could even be loaned back to Austria for the remainder of the campaign.

