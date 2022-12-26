Skip to main content
Liverpool Fans React To News That Cody Gakpo Transfer Is Agreed With PSV

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

The 23-year-old will now travel to England to finalise the deal.
PSV have announced that they have agreed a deal with Liverpool for the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

Reports started circulating after the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League that the transfer of the Dutch international was close and it was confirmed by the Eredivisie team shortly after.

Stefan Bajcetic

It is another whirlwind transfer for Liverpool that appears to have come out of nowhere with the 23-year-old previously expected to join rivals Manchester United.

With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz not returning anytime soon, this is the perfect tonic for Reds fans who took to Twitter to register their delight and in some cases, poke fun at their rivals.

'We’re boss at transfers, aren’t we?' 

'Thank you for selling to the biggest club in England we'll take care of Gakpo' 

'Agent Van Dijk assignment completed'

'Omggg… I can’t believe this is happening right now thank you PSV, thank you @LFC this is the best Christmas gift ever'

'A moments silence for all @ManUtd fans who thought Cody was on his way to the so called theatre of dreams. Young man, welcome to Anfield. #YNWA'

