Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Named Favourites To Sign AS Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni Despite Real Madrid Interest

Liverpool have been named as favorites to sign 22-year-old star Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer after moving ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the Frenchman's signature.

Historically speaking, when the best players in the world are ready for a transfer they have been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. 

However, ever since Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Liverpool manager the world's best have continuously been linked with moves to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp

From Jude Bellingham to Erling Haaland, no player is off-limits for Liverpool.

Recently, The Reds have been linked with one of the brightest midfield talents in Europe.

Liverpool Named Favourites To Complete Transfer

Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

Age: 22

Club: AS Monaco

Position: Defensive Midfield

Appearances this season: 42

Goals this season: 3

Assists this season: 2

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

According to reports, Liverpool are favourites to land AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The report out of Spain claims that the Frenchman has made it known that he prefers a move to Liverpool over Real Madrid.

On top of that, Real Madrid have chosen to put both potential moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland ahead of any proposal for Tchouameni.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Liverpool have already made several enquires about the player's availability. 

Those inquiries have been seen as a major success as the player himself is open to a move and AS Monaco are open to selling him this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and the club's recruitment staff view the 22-year-old as the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson.

This transfer will surely heat up as the summer window draws nearer. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Oakley Cannonier dribbles down the left wing against Juventus in the UEFA Youth League.
Articles

Oakley Cannonier Earning Plaudits in U18s Side | In Touching Distance of Jurgen Klopp's First Team? | Academy Watch | LFC

By Conor Jones54 minutes ago
Barcelona Women
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Diogo Jota’s Close Range Finish Seals FA Cup Semi-Final Showdown With Man City | The Final Word | Look Ahead To April

By Joe Smith and Drew Alexander Ross2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Ajax Striker Antony Criticised For Over The Top Celebration That Could Mean Premier League Giants Like Liverpool & Manchester City Would Snub Move For Brazilian

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp and Alisson Becker
Quotes

'It Is A Really Good Relationship' - Alisson Becker On Working With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Ismaila Sarr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Re-Ignite Interest In Watford's Ismaila Sarr

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Many Clubs Are Interested in Signing Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago