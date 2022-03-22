Report: Liverpool Named Favourites To Sign AS Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni Despite Real Madrid Interest
Historically speaking, when the best players in the world are ready for a transfer they have been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.
However, ever since Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Liverpool manager the world's best have continuously been linked with moves to Anfield.
From Jude Bellingham to Erling Haaland, no player is off-limits for Liverpool.
Recently, The Reds have been linked with one of the brightest midfield talents in Europe.
Liverpool Named Favourites To Complete Transfer
Aurelien Tchouameni
Age: 22
Club: AS Monaco
Position: Defensive Midfield
Appearances this season: 42
Goals this season: 3
Assists this season: 2
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024
Market value: £36.00million
According to reports, Liverpool are favourites to land AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.
The report out of Spain claims that the Frenchman has made it known that he prefers a move to Liverpool over Real Madrid.
On top of that, Real Madrid have chosen to put both potential moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland ahead of any proposal for Tchouameni.
Liverpool have already made several enquires about the player's availability.
Those inquiries have been seen as a major success as the player himself is open to a move and AS Monaco are open to selling him this summer.
Jurgen Klopp and the club's recruitment staff view the 22-year-old as the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson.
This transfer will surely heat up as the summer window draws nearer.
