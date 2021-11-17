Report: Liverpool 'Favourites' To Sign Bundesliga And Borussia Monchengladbach Star Denis Zakaria On Free Transfer

Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool 'Favourites' To Sign Bundesliga Star Denis Zakaria On Free Transfer

Reports claim that Liverpool FC are leading the race to sign Bundesliga and Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria on a free transfer.
Author:

In recent times, Liverpool have let many players leave on free transfers. Unfortunately, the club has not taken advantage of the Bosman transfer to sign new players.

Liverpool have only signed four players on free transfers since 2016 (Joel Matip, Alex Manninger, Adrian San Miguel and Andy Lonergan). 

Joel Matip

According to recent reports, there could be another name added to that list.

German outlet BILD Sport claim that Liverpool are one of the favourites to sign Denis Zakaria on a free transfer.

The Swiss international's contract with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach is set to expire at the end of this season.

Zakaria is said to favour a move to England rather than staying in Germany. This, is said to have put Liverpool in pole position to sign him on a pre-contract when the January transfer window opens.

Borussia Monchengladbach currently find themselves sitting in 9th place on the Bundesliga table after 11 matches played. Zakaria has featured in all but two of those due to injury.

Denis Zakaria's Style Of Play

zakaria

The defensive midfielder has made 10 total appearances for Monchengladbach, with nine coming from the Bundesliga and one from the DFB-Pokal.

Zakaria, who plays as a defensive midfielder for both club and country, has contributed two goals and one assist so far this season.

Capable of playing in a central or defensive midfield role, Zakria possesses the versatility that Jurgen Klopp requires from his midfielders.

Much to Klopp's delight, Denis Zakaria is a strong passer and dribbler as well as being a massive counter attack threat.

With rumours of Barcelona circling Thiago Alcantara as a "must sign", bringing in Zakaria would make sense.

The January transfer window opens in less than two months and Liverpool are expected to be very active.

