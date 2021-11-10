Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Torino Centre Back Gleison Bremer With Serie A Rivals Napoli Also Monitoring

Author:

Reports suggest that Liverpool are favourites to sign Torino's Gleison Bremer as the club's search for a new centre back goes on.

The Brazilian is expected to leave at the end of the season, depsite having two years left on his contract. Which has alerted both Liverpool and Napoli.

Gleison Bremer

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate in the Summer to bolster their defence but with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez being so injury prone, the reds are continuing to look for another centre back. 

Gleison Bremer signed for Torino from Brazilaim club Atletico Mineiro in 2018 and has been a standout player for the Serie A club since. 

Reports in Torino Granata suggest that Liverpool are front runners to buy the centre back next Summer and they will have to only pay €15m to require his services. 

Author Verdict 

Liverpool and Napoli are the only club's at the moment looking to sign the defender but the closer to the transfer window, with how talented the player is, more clubs will come in for him. 

I do believe Liverpool need another centre back because as much as Joel Matip and Joe Goemz are brilliant, their injury concerns are too unreliable.

This is a transfer I'd be more than happy with. Bremer is a very composed centre back for his age and can only improve. With Virgil Van Dijk to work alongside, he can't have a better player to learn alongside either. 

I expect Liverpool to at least make a bid next Summer and if reports are true, I can see this deal going through. 

