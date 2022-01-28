Liverpool Given Chance To Sign Chelsea Striker Timo Werner This Summer

Liverpool Given Chance To Sign Timo Werner This Summer
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto. According to numerous sources, the two clubs have reached an agreement to sign the Colombian for 45m Euros with an extra 15m Euros in potential bonuses.
However, that is not the only good news that Liverpool FC have received today.
According to reports from Daily Telegraph Football News Correspondent Matt Law, Timo Werner is set to listen to offers from other clubs this summer.
Timo Werner
Age: 25
Club: Chelsea
Position: Centre-Forward
Appearances this season: 19
Goals this season: 6
Assists this season: 2
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025
Market value: £45.00million
This means that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, who desperately wanted to sign the German, will have another chance to sign the striker.
The transfer was so far along to the point that Jurgen Klopp held a secret meeting with Timo Werner to discuss the potential move.
Read More
As you should be aware, Timo Werner ultimately signed for Chelsea after it became clear Liverpool were not willing to meet RB Leipzig's evaluation of the pacey forward.
The report goes on to say that Werner's fellow Chelsea teammates Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are also set to listen listen to offers in an attempt to move away from the London club.
It is unknown whether Jurgen Klopp still holds interest in Werner but if he does, a potential bargain could be had.
