Liverpool Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga joins Macclesfield on Season-long Loan

After continuing to improve in Liverpool's u23 side last season, Brazilian shot stopper Marcelo Pitaluga has officially joined Macclesfield on a season-long loan deal in order to see his development progress with first team minutes.

Confirmed by the club website, Pitaluga will swap training with Klopp's team for Macclesfield in the 2022/23 campaign, looking to gain the experience of first team football.

The 19-year old joined Liverpool from homeland Brazilian club Fluminense back in September of 2020 and has since featured 25 times for Liverpool's u23 side, alongside being named on the bench for the first team four times during the last season.

The Brazilian's home for the season wont be to far from Anfield as he joins Macclesfield FC, just a 48 mile trip down the M62. The Silkmen recently earned promotion to The Northern Premier League Division One West last season. This come following winning the North West Counties Football League Premier Division title last campaign.

Although the eighth tier of English football is quite a drop down in level from the Premier League, it will be a great place to learn and mature not only as a player but as a man, as Marcelo Pitaluga is still only just 19-years old.

