Report: Liverpool Handed Transfer Boost As Borussia Dortmund Refuse To Pay The Price

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to pay the asking price to bring in Liverpool attacking target Karim Adeyemi. The Salzburg striker was on course for his move to the Bundesliga.

Karim Adeyemi has impressed many clubs across Europe with his impressive performances at RB Salzburg. The German forward has been tipped for a move back to his homeland in recent months.

Liverpool have shown their interest in the past, but have made no official move. However, the Reds are tipped to be busy in the summer transfer window, with likely outgoings in the forward line.

There are doubts over the futures of the front three, as they have yet to sign contract extensions with the clubs. Whether they can keep a hold of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, the likelihood of losing Divock Origi and Taki Minmino is very possible.

If they were to let go any of the forward line, Liverpool will be looking for replacements, likely being someone for the future. RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi fits the bill for the type of player the Reds will be hoping to sign.

The possibility of signing the striker has just got stronger, as according to Sport Bild, his move to Borussia Dortmund may well be off, as the Bundesliga side refuse to pay the asking price of £35m (42.5m Euros), despite already having personal terms agreed for the player.

