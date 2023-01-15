Skip to main content
Liverpool Set Specific Transfer Budget Aside For Jude Bellingham To Get Ahead Of Real Madrid

Liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool have already set a specific transfer budget aside to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports.
Jude Bellingham, the never-ending transfer saga will finally come to an end this summer. However, his final destination is yet to be decided, with Liverpool facing stiff competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

The Reds have been a huge fan of the England international for a while, but after a poor first half of the season and top-four hopes being in question, doubt has cast upon the deal for their long-term target. 

Liverpool Crest Anfield

After an outstanding World Cup personally for the midfielder, interest in his signature has escalated even further. Bellingham, who stated that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is his hero, will likely leave Borussia Dortmund this year, despite efforts from the club to keep him.

Recent reports claimed that Real Madrid have taken over the Reds in the race for the 19-year-old. However, this drama is far from over. 

Jude Bellingham Transfer Budget

According to Jacque Talbot, via FootballTransfers, Liverpool have set aside a specific budget for Jude Bellingham and Jude Bellingham alone. 

This means that the summer transfer budget should not be affected if the Merseyside club were to buy the world-class talent, which was recently reported to be between £200-£250m.

After stubbornly deciding against a midfielder in the summer, which has backfired, Liverpool are seemingly planning to address their weakness all in one transfer window

Jobe Bellingham, Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is the priority and was last summer, but after failing to begin talks with Borussia Dortmund, the arrangement to go and sign their man was delayed for another year.

Real Madrid beat the Reds to the signing Aurelien Tchouameni, Liverpool are doing all they can to make sure that doesn't happen again this time around. Setting a transfer budget specifically aside for him, alongside reports about a deal involving the player's family, the club seem to be going above and beyond.

With top-four in doubt, will Liverpool be able to not only afford Bellingham, but also tempt him to Anfield over their transfer rivals?

