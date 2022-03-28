Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principal' To Sign Fabio Carvalho From Fulham

After trying to sign the young star in January, Liverpool have reached an agreement in principal to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer.

For Liverpool supporters, the January transfer window is mainly known as just January.

Over the past few years, Liverpool have not been very active in the winter transfer market.

However, this year was very different.

This January Liverpool were forced into action when Tottenham Hotspur made a transfer offer for summer target Luis Diaz.

Much to the delight of supporters and Jurgen Klopp alike, Diaz has hit the ground running.

However, Luis Diaz was not the only signing that Liverpool were after.

As first reported by Matt Thielen (myself), Liverpool and Fulham were working very hard on a deal that would have seen Fabio Carvalho join the Anfield side.

However, a transfer deadline extension was not granted and Liverpool could not get the transfer over the line.

Fabio Carvalho IMAGO / PA Images Age: 19 Club: Fulham Position: Attacking Midfield Appearances this season: 29 Goals this season: 8 Assists this season: 6 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022 Market value: £3.15million

Despite this, Liverpool and Carvalho's mutual interest did not end there.

Exclusively reported by LFC Transfer Room early in February, Liverpool and Fulham reached an agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho.

Now, multiple reports are coming out to confirm this transfer news.

In a recent article, Football Insider confirmed LFC Transfer Room's exclusive that Liverpool and Fulham have an 'agreement in principal'.

This agreement would see Fabio Carvalho join the Reds once the summer transfer window opens.

Both clubs, Liverpool and Fulham, want to avoid a tribunal so this process should be relatively smooth all things considered.

More updates should become public as the transfer window gets closer.

