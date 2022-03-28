Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principal' To Sign Fabio Carvalho From Fulham

After trying to sign the young star in January, Liverpool have reached an agreement in principal to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer.

For Liverpool supporters, the January transfer window is mainly known as just January.

Over the past few years, Liverpool have not been very active in the winter transfer market.

Luis Diaz

However, this year was very different. 

This January Liverpool were forced into action when Tottenham Hotspur made a transfer offer for summer target Luis Diaz.

Much to the delight of supporters and Jurgen Klopp alike, Diaz has hit the ground running. 

However, Luis Diaz was not the only signing that Liverpool were after.

As first reported by Matt Thielen (myself), Liverpool and Fulham were working very hard on a deal that would have seen Fabio Carvalho join the Anfield side.

However, a transfer deadline extension was not granted and Liverpool could not get the transfer over the line. 

Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho

Age: 19

Club: Fulham

Position: Attacking Midfield

Appearances this season: 29

Goals this season: 8

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022

Market value: £3.15million

Despite this, Liverpool and Carvalho's mutual interest did not end there.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Exclusively reported by LFC Transfer Room early in February, Liverpool and Fulham reached an agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho.

Fabio Carvalho Harry Wilson

Now, multiple reports are coming out to confirm this transfer news.

In a recent article, Football Insider confirmed LFC Transfer Room's exclusive that Liverpool and Fulham have an 'agreement in principal'. 

This agreement would see Fabio Carvalho join the Reds once the summer transfer window opens.

Both clubs, Liverpool and Fulham, want to avoid a tribunal so this process should be relatively smooth all things considered.

More updates should become public as the transfer window gets closer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Fabinho Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino
Quotes

"There's Nowhere Better to Play Football" | Fabinho Expresses His Desire To Stay At Anfield

By Conor Jones1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid To Battle It Out With Liverpool For Borussia Dortmund Superstar

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Moussa Diaby Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Genuinely Interested' In French International Playing Bundesliga Football As Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Non LFC

Netherlands v Germany: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly | See Virgil van Dijk In Action

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Pepijn Lijnders
Articles

Phil Thompson Tips Two Candidates To Take Over From Jurgen Klopp At Anfield

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Oscars
Opinions

Oscars Premier League Special: Best Actor, Best Individual Performance, Best Picture Part One

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Wembley Stadium
Non LFC

England v Ivory Coast: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho Harry Wilson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principle To Sign Championship Wonderkid

By Sam Jones7 hours ago