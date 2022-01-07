Reports: Liverpool Have a Deal "underway" For €80 Million Attacker

Liverpool have a deal worth €70 million upfront plus €10 million in potential add-ons set up ready to sign Porto forward Luis Diaz according to reports coming out of Portugal.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been heavily linked to the Colombian forward who has scored fourteen league goals this campaign.

Initial reports that came out suggested that the Reds would wait until the summer to sign the forward however a COVID outbreak and the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON could force Klopp's hand.

However, an article in Sport Witness has claimed that a deal is "underway" and that Liverpool has agreed on an €80 million fee with Porto for the Colombian.

The Athletic journalist James Pearce had previously insisted that any deal for the Colombian would have to be done in the summer and that the club would be unwilling to spend so much money on a player who would start out as a 'backup' option.

The addition of Dias would be welcomed with open arms by supports who are desperate for the club to add an attacker this January window.

