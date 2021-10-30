Liverpool Looking To Bring Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham In Plus Another Midfielder

Liverpool have Jude Bellingham high up on their transfer list, but also looking at other midfielders to add as well.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet has shook a few heads around Europe, for his sensational performances at the German side for such a young age.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the English star and is wanting to bring him to Anfield next Summer.

With Liverpool currently having several injury concerns in the midfield area, it has become a priority to sort out in the transfer window.

Alongside injuries, Liverpool have a couple of players getting on in their career, so a refresh is needed in the midfield department.

Liverpool aren't just wanting one midfielder but two. As well as Jude Bellingham, Brighton's Yves Bissouma is also on their list.

Jurgen Klopp said before today's game that he "doesn't know what the solution is," regarding his injury crisis in the middle.

Going out there and getting them is one answer Liverpool tend to never do. With a tight transfer budget and working on a 'sell to buy' basis, it makes it difficult to get who Jurgen Klopp wants.

FSG owe Jurgen Klopp. They've let him down two Summer transfer windows in a row now.

Didn't replace Dejan Lovren until a year after and this time, once again with Gini Wijnaldum.

If Jude Bellingham is a player we sign, it would definitely be worth the wait. Two midfielders would perfect with Thiago and Milner not getting any younger.

I have hope that FSG do eventually do the right thing, I think they can.

