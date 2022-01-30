Liverpool Have Submitted A £5Million Bid For Fabio Carvalho: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Youngster

Liverpool are aiming to boost their future attacking options with the addition of Fulham's exciting youngster Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds have made a bid of five million pounds for Carvalho to try and bring their second player to Anfield during the January transfer window after the signing of Luis Diaz.

The 19-year-old attacker is entering the last six months of his contract with Fulham after making 18 appearances for the first team scoring seven goals and getting four assists so far this season.

Born in Portugal, Carvalho has represented England at youth level making 24 appearances for the young lions starting from the age of 16 and scoring three goals along the way.

Carvalho made an excellent start to the 2021/2022 Championship season netting three goals for the Cottagers in his first five matches as Fulham attempt to chase down Premier League football.

Following his successful start to the season the English youngster picked up the EFL Young Player of the Month for August 2021.

The impressive start to his senior career has led to multiple top-flight clubs wanting his signature such as West Ham United, Leeds United, and German giants Borussia Dortmund however the team leading the race is Liverpool.

The forward appears to have desires on a deal with European giants Liverpool being finalised by the end of the January transfer window.

The Merseyside club have been evaluating Carvalho's situation for a long time and believe that they can make him into a future first-team player.

If that were to happen, he would join Jurgen Klopp's list of impressive young talent that includes Trent-Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Kaide Gordon.

For a player at the age of 19 to have so much experience and the ability to play in multiple attacking roles makes him a very exciting prospect as Liverpool lead the race to sign another impressive, young, English talent.

Carvalho turned down a new contract with Fulham in November however his current contract doesn't end until the end of this season which could lead to Fulham requiring his assistance until the season is out.

Carvalho Has No Shortage Of Options

The young lion could stay at Fulham and hope to play in the Premier League next season as they push for promotion from the Championship. However, this seems unlikely after rejecting a new contract offer from the club.

He could join David Moyes and his quest for European football with West Ham. This could potentially lead to more game time as West Ham lack young attacking options.

Carvalho could join Klopp's men as they try to knock Manchester City off their perch at the top of the table. This option looks most likely as the Reds attempt to enter the door to sign the player first.

But another interesting prospect for the youngster could be a move to Germany. The Bundesliga has seen the extreme growth of young English duo Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham with Borussia Dortmund which in turn led to consistent game time for Gareth Southgate's three lions.

Fulham boss Marco Silva speaking about Carvalho's future urged caution, however, stating that you have to prepare for the future and not take a step in your career that you are not ready for too early.

