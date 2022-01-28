Skip to main content
Reports: Liverpool Have 'Verbal Agreement' With Porto Winger Luis Diaz

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

According to a report from Pipe Sierra, Liverpool have a 'verbal agreement with Porto winger Luis Diaz over a 'long term' deal.

According to the Colombia-based journalist, the fee agreed between the clubs is €45 million plus a potential €15 million in add ons with Diaz's former club Junior set to receive €10 million of the fee. 

Luis Diaz

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

Although the report states that Diaz will be signing a long-term deal, it doesn't state when the deal will be signed.

The only complication with the deal is that Diaz is away on international duty, however, Liverpool are attempting to solve that by sending staff to Diaz.

Author Verdict

More news seems to become out every 15 minutes that the Diaz deal is getting closer for Liverpool.

At this point, it seems only a matter of time before the signing as announced.

With all the reports that keep coming out, I can't see a way the signing isn't announced before the transfer deadline.

