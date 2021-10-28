Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Report: Liverpool Go Above And Beyond For Bayer Leverkusen's Wonderkid Florian Wirtz With Newcastle United Also Interested

    Author:

    According to recent reports in Germany, Liverpool have kept in contact with the parents of Bayer Leverkusen's wonder kid Florian Wirtz. 

    The Reds are known to be highly interested in the young midfielder, and have made a good relationship with his parents to have a better chance of getting him.

    Florian Wirtz has been sensational for the Bundesliga club this season with 4 goals and 5 assists already to his name.

    Florian Wirtz

    He has not only caught the eye on Liverpool but also the newly taken over Newcastle. With Sport BILD via Sport Witness claiming that there is no chance of him moving to St James' Park.

    His chance of moving to a different club is very likely, but teams may have to wait until 2023, unless they are tempted by an offer

    Author Verdict

    He's a brilliant young talent, however I'd like to see him for another couple of years before the Reds make a move for him. 

    Read More

    With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and James Milner all not getting any younger, we will definitely be looking at a few midfielders. 

    I think the option of getting him and loaning him back to Bayern Leverkusen for a year would be the best option.

    I would personally rather Liverpool concentrate on Jude Bellingham and Yves Bissouma as priorities, both long term targets by the club. 

    Jurgen Klopp has very good connections with his home country and if there is anywhere I'd trust his scouts to get it right more than this country, it would be in Germnay. 

    So if we were to get Florian Wirtz early, then I'd trust in the club to get it right. 

