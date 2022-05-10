Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Aurelien Tchouameni's Agent Over Summer Transfer | Fabrizio Romano Reveals AS Monaco Asking Price

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have held talks with Aurelien Tchouameni's agent ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-2 at Villa Park in a Premier League match.

The Reds earned all three points after goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane saw Jurgen Klopp's side narrowly beat Steven Gerrard's team.

With all eyes on Manchester City's next two matches against Wolverhampton and West Ham, Liverpool's transfer team is hard at work.

According to new reports, Liverpool have held talks with an agent ahead of a transfer worth upwards of €70m.

Liverpool Hold Talks With Aurenlien Tchouameni's Agent

Liverpool have long been interested in acquiring the services of AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds had previously gone as far as meeting with the Frenchman's entourage to sound out a potential transfer.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp's side have taken one step forward by holding a meeting with Tchouameni's agent.

On an episode of Romano's Here We Go podcast the transfer insider revealed that Liverpool are 'very interested' in Tchouameni.

Fabrizio went on to say that AS Monaco are asking for more than €70-€75m.

It should be no surprise that several other clubs are interested in the Monaco man including Real Madrid and Chelsea but so far Liverpool lead the race.

