Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Aurelien Tchouameni's Agent Over Summer Transfer | Fabrizio Romano Reveals AS Monaco Asking Price

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have held talks with Aurelien Tchouameni's agent ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-2 at Villa Park in a Premier League match. 

The Reds earned all three points after goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane saw Jurgen Klopp's side narrowly beat Steven Gerrard's team.

Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard

With all eyes on Manchester City's next two matches against Wolverhampton and West Ham, Liverpool's transfer team is hard at work.

According to new reports, Liverpool have held talks with an agent ahead of a transfer worth upwards of €70m.

Liverpool Hold Talks With Aurenlien Tchouameni's Agent

Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have long been interested in acquiring the services of AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Reds had previously gone as far as meeting with the Frenchman's entourage to sound out a potential transfer.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp's side have taken one step forward by holding a meeting with Tchouameni's agent.

On an episode of Romano's Here We Go podcast the transfer insider revealed that Liverpool are 'very interested' in Tchouameni.

Fabrizio went on to say that AS Monaco are asking for more than €70-€75m. 

It should be no surprise that several other clubs are interested in the Monaco man including Real Madrid and Chelsea but so far Liverpool lead the race.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Joel Matip Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's 1-2 Win Against Aston Villa | Premier League

By Matt Thielen32 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Match Review

By Brennan Grose56 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Luis Diaz

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores a Banging Header To Keep Title Hopes Alive | Premier League

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
Match Coverage

Fabinho Goes Off Injured In Liverpool's Premier League Match Against Aston Villa Ahead Of FA Cup Final

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
imago1011923824h
Match Coverage

Watch: Douglas Luiz Gives Aston Villa The Lead | Premier League

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Joel Matip Goal Against Aston Villa Puts Liverpool Back in The Premier League Title Race

By Alan Bince3 hours ago