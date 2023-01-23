Skip to main content
Liverpool ‘Identify’ Juventus’ Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are looking at Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.
As time goes on, players move on. Last year, Liverpool saw one of their most feared front three walk out of the door in Sadio Mane. As much as we hate to think about it, it is only a matter of time before Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah follow suit. 

Firmino’s future with the club is unknown, with reports claiming he may sign a new contract, but nothing is yet set in stone. Salah, on the other hand, has just signed a new lucrative contract and is still seen as a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans. 

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King, however, has very little competition and tends to be overplayed. Currently, the forward is going through a bad patch but the team relies heavily on him, which makes it difficult to drop him. 

With a huge summer coming up in terms of transfers, will Liverpool be thinking about giving their star player some much-needed competition? Well according to sources, they may just do that. 

Mohamed Salah Replacement 

Reports by Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool have ‘identified’ Juventus forward Federico Chiesa as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. 

The Italian club have recently been deducted 15 points for breaking rules, which could have a huge effect on the mind of their current players and their plans for the future. 

Federico Chiesa Juventus

Since the deduction, there has been speculation surrounding several players, regarding very possible moves out of the European giants. Chiesa has been scouted by many huge teams around Europe and this news will raise their eyebrows once again. 

Will Liverpool be able to take advantage of Juventus’ downfall and get their star player?

