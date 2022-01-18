Liverpool in "advanced talks" for Ligue 1 Champion Renato Sanches

Liverpool are in "very advanced talks" for Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, according to reports from El Nacional.

The former Bayern Munich and Swansea midfielder was close to joining both Wolves and Barcelona in the summer however a knee injury prevented the move from going through.

The report from the Spanish outlet reads "Liverpool, is Sanches new favorite,"

“The disappearance of Barça from the auction has caused Liverpool to remain the big favorite to welcome Sanches into their ranks.”

It's believed that the reds would need to pay a fee of around €30 million to secure the services of Sanches who has been repeatedly linked to the Anfield club for several transfer windows now.

Sanches could prove to be an ideal replacement for Gini Wijnladum who departed Liverpool in the summer, however, his worrying injury record means the club may not be able to rely on him to be available every week.

Although there is no doubt that Sanches would be a quality addition to the Liverpool squad, his injury record just makes the deal too much of a risk for the Reds to make the deal happen.

