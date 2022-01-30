Report: Liverpool in ‘Concrete Talks’ to Sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

Skip to main content
Liverpool in ‘Concrete Talks’ to Sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

After announcing the signature of Luis Diaz from FC Porto earlier today, Liverpool are now in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Carvalho from Fulham.

This transfer feels very similar to when Liverpool Signed a 16-year-old Harvey Elliot from Fulham in the summer of 2019.

Carvalho has been a star for Fulham who have dominated the championship this year. He has contributed to 11 goals in 18 championship matches this season which is outstanding for a 19-year-old in what is regarded as one of the most competitive second tiers in world football.

James Pearce of The Athletic stated that:

Yeah, I think that doesn’t make it particularly easy to deal with. There are a lot of people claiming to represent him at the minute and trying to set up various things.

"Of course, because of his contract situation, he’s a very attractive proposition for overseas clubs, for clubs in Spain especially. If he was to go to Spain the compensation would be around £200,000."

Fabio Carvalho

Read More

He can play as a number ten or put on the left-wing, the fact that he is 19 is a positive for Liverpool as if he fulfils his potential, he could be a star for years to come.

So this creates a question of whether Fulham would sell Carvalho in January for an agreed transfer fee or lose him for free in the summer and settle for compensation that is set by a tribunal. This again reflects back on the Elliot deal in 2019.

Fulham might not want to leave it up to a tribunal to decide a fee and agree on a fee with Liverpool that suits both parties. 

