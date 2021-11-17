According to recent reports, Liverpool are leading the race for Serie A star Gleison Bremer.

With the recent announcement that Michael Edwards will depart the club at the end of this season and the winter transfer window fast approaching, fans will be hoping Liverpool receive one final war chest as the sporting director's final season reaches its climax.

Given the already small injury crisis that is occurring and their star players leaving for the African Cup of Nations in January, it's clear the Reds need to utilize the January window and add fresh blood to their ranks in order to keep their title hopes alive.

Fans have forwards and midfielders on their wishlist for January but many may be surprised to hear that Liverpool are looking to once again strengthen their defence.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via the Daily Mail), Liverpool are one of the clubs in pole position to sign Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer. According to reports the 24-year-old will not renew his contract with the Serie A side at the end of the season.

Bremer has made 79 appearances for Torino since signing for the club in 2018. He also has an impressive goal tally for a central defender, scoring 11 goals. He is a physically strong presence, similar to that of current Liverpool centre-halves Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Reports state that Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City for the Brazilian's signature.

It's safe to say neither club are in need of a central defender as their squad depth in that area seems to be bigger than in any other area of the pitch. Including regular starters Van Dijk and Joel Matip, the Reds also have emerging starter Konate as well as Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams and Ben Davies, who are on loan at Swansea and Sheffield United respectively.

The only sense in Liverpool looking to add to the middle of their defensive ranks is that they expect other squad members to depart at the end of this season. Players such as Ben Davies are likely to leave as well as Joe Gomez who is rumoured to be unhappy in his role at the club. Bremer's age also adds more sense to a move to Anfield as he could be part of a future rebuild alongside players like Konate.

With the Brazilian defender deciding not to extend his stay in Italy, Torino may look to cash in on him during the winter transfer window. He could be a good fit for Liverpool but it is still imperative that any moves they may make in January, should be for attacking players.

