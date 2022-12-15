Liverpool In Talks To Sign Morocco’s World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat

The World Cup is always a tournament that players make a statement to world football and this year’s is no different. There have been several standout performers in Qatar, most of them having links with a move to Liverpool.

Along with Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat has caught the eye of many clubs across Europe but more so Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The Fiorentina midfielder guided his country to a World Cup semi-final, which unfortunately was where it ended for the African side. Losing 1-0 to France last night was only the second time the heroic team conceded throughout the tournament.

At the heart of their efforts was Amrabat, which has not gone unnoticed in Merseyside and specifically Jur

Talks Begun

According to Transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool have begun talks with Sofyan Amrabat’s agency CAA Stellar to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

Di Marzio claims that Liverpool would be a ‘dream’ move for Amrabat and his agency are hoping to make the deal happen. Earlier reports were suggesting that the Reds were hoping to bring the World Cup sensation in as early as January.

After Amrabat’s incredible tournament, Fiorentina will have it all to do in the transfer window to keep their key player. The run back and tackle against Kylian Mbappe in last night’s loss was enough to gain admirers.

Can Liverpool strengthen in January with such a great signing? Only time will tell.

