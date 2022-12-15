Skip to main content
Liverpool In Talks To Sign Morocco’s World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool In Talks To Sign Morocco’s World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with the agency of Morocco and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The World Cup is always a tournament that players make a statement to world football and this year’s is no different. There have been several standout performers in Qatar, most of them having links with a move to Liverpool. 

Along with Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat has caught the eye of many clubs across Europe but more so Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. 

Enzo Fernandez

The Fiorentina midfielder guided his country to a World Cup semi-final, which unfortunately was where it ended for the African side. Losing 1-0 to France last night was only the second time the heroic team conceded throughout the tournament.

At the heart of their efforts was Amrabat, which has not gone unnoticed in Merseyside and specifically Jur

Talks Begun

According to Transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool have begun talks with Sofyan Amrabat’s agency CAA Stellar to bring the midfielder to Anfield. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Di Marzio claims that Liverpool would be a ‘dream’ move for Amrabat and his agency are hoping to make the deal happen. Earlier reports were suggesting that the Reds were hoping to bring the World Cup sensation in as early as January. 

Sofyan Amrabat

After Amrabat’s incredible tournament, Fiorentina will have it all to do in the transfer window to keep their key player. The run back and tackle against Kylian Mbappe in last night’s loss was enough to gain admirers. 

Can Liverpool strengthen in January with such a great signing? Only time will tell.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Josko Gvardiol
News

Report: Liverpool Have Shown 'Greatest Interest' In Joško Gvardiol Transfer

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: An Early Look At How Jurgen Klopp Could Line Up His Reds For Carabao Cup Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Thiago
Match Coverage

Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v AC Milan - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Sofyan Amrabat
News

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Met Agent Of Morocco World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat

By Neil Andrew
Randal Kolo Muani
Match Coverage

Watch: Randal Kolo Muani Goal Puts France One Step Closer To World Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Set To Become Liverpool’s Record Signing After Choosing Move To Anfield

By Damon Carr
Theo Hernandez
Match Coverage

Watch: Theo Hernandez Goal Gives France World Cup Semi-Final Lead Against Morocco

By Neil Andrew
Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew