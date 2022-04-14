Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Karim Adeyemi From Red Bull Salzburg

The Anfield side still believe they have a chance to sign the RB Salzburg star despite Borussia Dortmund being the front runners for Karim Adeyemi's signature.

Liverpool's business in the transfer window over the past five years has been widely praised.

If you look at the transfers that Michael Edwards and his team have made, you rarely see a player that did not turn out.

Historically speaking, Liverpool waits for a player to move to one of Europe's 'Big Five' leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1) before making a transfer move.

For instance, Liverpool identified Erling Haaland as a transfer target while he was at Red Bull Salzburg but chose to wait until he proved his worth in a more difficult league.

Although sometimes this tactic leaves supporters with a bitter taste in their mouth, it has ensured that Liverpool do not have any transfer flops.

Naby Keita is yet another example of this. Liverpool identified him when he was at Red Bull Salzburg but chose to wait until he moved to Red Bull Leipzig before making their move.

Now that Keita has managed to remain fit (knock on wood), he is turning out to be a great player for Liverpool.

Luis Diaz, as you may be aware, played in the Primeira Liga in Portugal. This means that Liverpool broke their 'Big Five' rule to sign him.

It seems that Liverpool are prepared to break that rule once again this summer.

Liverpool In Talks To Sign Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi IMAGO / Eibner Europa Age: 20 Club: RB Salzburg Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 38 Goals this season: 20 Assists this season: 5 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024 Market value: £31.50million

Reports from Sky Sport Austria (via Inside Futbol) claim that Adeyemi is in talks with Liverpool over a potential transfer.

Despite Borussia Dortmund being the favourites to land the German international, Liverpool remain confident of securing a deal.

Even if his move to Borussia Dortmund collapses, Liverpool would still have to beat out Paris Saint-Germain and Red Bull Leipzig for Adeyemi.

It is reported that a fee in the region of €35,000,000 would be enough to secure Adeyemi's services.

