Liverpool In Talks With Jude Bellingham And Enzo Fernandez Ahead Of Summer Rebuild

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with both Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez ahead of a midfield rebuild this summer.
A huge summer coming up for Liverpool, whether it is a positive or negative one is up in the air. Previous summer transfer windows have been underwhelming, to say the least, despite a clear drop in standards within the playing squad.

Stubborn stances on not paying for midfield transfers have come back to haunt the club this season and will give them no choice but to have to address the situation later on this year, with a lot of work to do. 

The Reds reportedly attempted to bring Jude Bellingham last summer, but Borussia Dortmund were unwilling to listen. However, the Merseyside club have been willing to wait and are prioritizing signing the youngster this year.

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham

Another player heavily linked with a move to Anfield is Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentinian played a major role in his country's recent World Cup win which had plenty of clubs raising their eyebrows. 

Both Bellingham and Fernandez would cost a huge amount, which does not bode well with Liverpool's willingness to spend such amounts under FSG. Do recent reports of these two players point to potential new ownership?

Talks Begin For Both

According to Foot Mercato, via Charlotte Coates, Liverpool 'start talks' with both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez for transfer moves this summer. 

Number one target, Bellingham, has many clubs chasing his signature, with the Reds and Real Madrid ahead of everyone else.

Many reports have claimed that Liverpool are doing all they can to sign their priority, including offering contracts to his brother and his dad, and direct contact from sporting director Julian Ward.

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player

Fernandez, on the other hand, is high on Chelsea's radar, with the Blues seemingly happy to pay for any transfer fee asked from clubs for their star players.

Both players cost around the region of £100m, a price which Liverpool rarely go near with FSG's sell-to-buy policy. However, after the American businessmen openly seeking investors or buyers, these type of transfers may become more likely this summer.

Will the impossitransfersn and FSG sanction not one but two huge trasnfrom or will the two players be a welcoming gift form a new ownership?

