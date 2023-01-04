Skip to main content
Liverpool Interest In Dutch International Midfielder Demonstrates 'Increasing Influence' of Pep Lijnders

A British news report this morning claims that following the recent signing of Dutch World Cup star Cody Gakpo, Liverpool are targeting a second Dutch player. This time it's a midfielder and the report suggests that this is a direct result Pep Lijnders growing influence.

Liverpool's transfer strategy was at one time the envy of every major club in Britain. 

After joining the club in 2011 Sporting Director Michael Edwards almost single-handedly transformed the squad by bringing in the likes of Mohamed SalahVirgil Van DijkAlisson and Andy Robertson to name but a few.

After leaving the club at the end of last season many supporters were concerned that Julian Ward would not be able to fill his boots.

Current Sporting Director Julian Ward plans to leave the club this summer

Julian Ward LFC

Ward made his mark almost immediately by tieing Salah down to a long-term deal and inking Darwin Nunez.

But more recently the signing of Dutch forward Cody Gakpo has put him under scrutiny as many believed that a quality midfielder should have been the primary focus. 

A report today written by northern football reporter Mark Douglas for inews suggests that Ward is targeting another Dutch player Teun Koopmeiners. The report also says that this "illustrates the increasing Dutch influence on Liverpool" of Dutch Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners

Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners currently plays for 7th-place Serie A side Atalanta and has 4 goals and an assist in 15 games. Numbers Liverpool will undoubtedly be mindful of. 

Currently valued at €30 million the 6 ft tall 24-year-old could provide some physicality to the middle of the park that has at times been missing this season. He is versatile and can play as a defensive or attacking midfielder.

