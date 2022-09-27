Liverpool Interest In Potential Fabinho Successor Confirmed, Price Tag Revealed

Liverpool are off to their worst start to a season since 2017. Injuries have decimated the team with the midfield being the biggest victim.

It's no surprise then that Liverpool are targeting multiple candidates in that area of the pitch.

Most widely touted is English starlet Jude Bellingham although Borussia Dortmund have recently set a price tag of €130 million. This could potentially rule Liverpool out as FSG have shown a reluctance to spend big in the past.

The only exception to this was Darwin Nunez but his slow start to the season could exacerbate this.

If they fail to sign Bellingham many other options will be brought into the fold including the super talented holding midfielder João Gomes.

At just 21 years old he would make an ideal successor to fellow Brazilian Fabinho.

He also played for the Under 20 Brazilian International side so is used to the pressure of a big game.

He is expected to make the Senior Brazilian team at some point as elder statesmen Casemiro and Fred move aside.

Liverpool's interest was first reported by Brazilian journalist @JulioMiguelNeto on Twitter. This interest was confirmed yesterday by Mundo Deportivo who also revealed his likely price tag.

The Brazilian news source is suggesting that he is unlikely to leave for anything less than his €60M release clause.

Liverpool will also have to outbid Real Madrid and Leverkeusen who are also reportedly keen on the youngster.

As always LFCTransferRoom will keep you posted as the situation develops.

