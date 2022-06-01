Skip to main content
Liverpool Interested In Ligue 1 Sensation As Possible Replacement For Sadio Mane

Liverpool are interested in Stade Rennes forward Martin Terrier as they make contingency plans should Sadio Mane leave this summer according to a report.

Sadio Mane

Rumours about the Senegal international have been circulating since prior to the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid suggesting he was prepared to leave the club.

The latest reports suggest that Bayern Munich are favourites to sign the 30-year-old but Liverpool will insist on a fee of around £42.5million, and will not allow him to leave until a high-class replacement has been identified.

According to Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are now monitoring Terrier's situation after he enjoyed a fantastic season for the Ligue 1 club scoring 21 goals and assisting six times across all competitions.

There have been no comments from Mane or his representatives on his current situation but rumours continue to build that he is nearing his exit from the Merseyside club.

A whole host of names have been mentioned as possible replacements for Mane and based on his attributes and recent performances, Terrier can now be added fairly high up the list of possible new recruits.

