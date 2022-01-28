Liverpool Interested In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe and Liverpool are reportedly one of them.

Gakpo has impressed so far this season in all competitions with six goals and 10 assists.

Liverpool were linked with a host of attacking players at the beginning of the January transfer window due to star men Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah departing for several games due to AFCON.

However, Liverpool coped without the pair expertly going unbeaten whilst they were awa y but that has not stopped the continuous links with backup wingers and according to Voetbal international the club has held preliminary talks.

He is a product of the FC Eindhoven academy joining the club in 2006 before going on to join PSV Eindhoven a year later.

Having progressed through all the various youth levels he then went on to play for Jong PSV, the reserve team of PSV, from 2016 until 2019.

He did make his Eredivisie debut for PSV in the 2017-18 campaign but only played one minute against Feyenoord.

In the 2018-19 season under then-coach Mark Van Bommel, he progressed even more playing a large majority of the second half of the season scoring one goal, and getting five assists.

After that breakthrough season, he then became one of the first names on the team sheet and has been ever since getting 39 goal contributions in the two and a half seasons after that.

At just 22-years-old it is clear to see Gakpo would be very much one for the future having shown so much potential however it would be no surprise to see him hit the ground running in Jurgen Klopp's system as he would be able to showcase his raw pace and his deadly ability in the final third.

He caught the eye so much that he got called up to the Netherlands 2020 European Championship qualifying squad and made his debut for his country in the third group stage game against North Macedonia.

If a deal is to be done though it is very much likely to be in the summer with Jurgen Klopp seemingly being more than happy with his backup options as they proved that they are up to the challenge without Salah and Mane.

In the summer Liverpool are expected to make a couple of signings with attacking reinforcements supposedly being high up on the list therefore Gakpo will be one of the names on Klopp's list.

He could push Sadio Mane and simultaneously learn from him which would be ideal for any 22-year-old.

Could this be one to watch out for?

