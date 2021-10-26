Liverpool Keep Tabs On Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger As Jurgen Klopp Looks To Add To Ibrahima Konate Signing

Antonio Rudiger's contract runs out at the end of the season with Chelsea, which has alerted Liverpool to keep an eye on the German centre-back according to recent reports from EuroSport.

Liverpool added French centre-back Ibrahima Konate in the Summer but apparently want to add another defender in.

With Joe Gomez possibly looking for a move elsewhere in search of game time, and Joel Matip not getting any younger, Liverpool are said to continue to bolster that area in the squad.

Known for their bargains, Jurgen Klopp's side are monitoring the situation between Antonio Rudiger and his contract with Chelsea.

The German defender's contract runs out this Summer, and he will be able to speak to other clubs in January over potential transfers. Liverpool will be able to sign him on a pre-contract for free.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over Frank Lampard at Chelsea, he has transformed Rudiger into one of the best defenders in the league.

Would he leave Chelsea at this moment in time, and would he leave to a rival is the main question many people are asking?

Author Verdict

This transfer is very unlikely in my opinion. Antonio Rudiger is a top centre-back but we should not be looking to get another ageing defender in.

With Ibrahima Konate, and Virgil Van Dijk seeming to be our centre-back duo for the next few years, then we need to be searching for young centre-backs instead.

This Summer, Liverpool should be concentrating on getting a forward, and a midfielder first and foremost.

If Joe Gomez was to leave then yes, we need to replace him, but it doesn't mean it should be prioritized straight away.

