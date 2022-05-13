Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Interested In Signing Eddie Nketiah | Arsenal Star 'Likely' To Leave This Summer

Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah this summer.

Divock Origi looks increasingly likely to be leaving Liverpool this summer. 

The Belgian is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this season in search of more frequent playing time. It seems that Liverpool's Champions League hero is destined for Italy to play for AC Milan.

AC Milan are prepared to pay Divock €3.5m per year. The only thing stopping the transfer is if the deal will be three or four years long.

With that being said, Jurgen Klopp will need a replacement.

If reports are to be believed, the German manager has already identified who he wants to replace Origi.

Liverpool Want To Sign Eddie Nketiah

According to 90min, Liverpool are interested in signing Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal are still hopeful that Nketiah will sign a new long-term deal but the report states that it is 'increasingly likely' that he departs the London club in the summer.

Liverpool face competition from several clubs including; West Ham, Everton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp believes that Nketiah would be a great squad option to boost Liverpool's front three.

With nine goals and one assist in 26 appearances, Nketiah would be a welcomed addition.

