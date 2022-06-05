'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans

After Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick on Saturday to become Senegal's all-time leading goalscorer, he paid tribute to the Merseyside club and its fans amid transfer links to Bayern Munich.

Mane's treble against Benin means he has now scored 32 goals for Senegal taking him clear of previous record-holder Henri Camara.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich favourites to sign him.

Mane even hinted in a recent interview on Friday that he would follow the wishes of the Senegalese people and leave Liverpool but after the 3-1 win in Diamniadio, in the first match in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, he admitted he was joking.

“I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere. I think we'll stop there."

Liverpool's number 10 refused to be drawn on speculation regarding his future but his admiration for the club (and its supporters) that he joined in 2016 from Southampton is clear.

"Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we'll see.”

This is a story that promises to run and run over the coming days with many believing Mane will depart so focus has turned to who could replace him at Anfield with a whole host of names linked.

