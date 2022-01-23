'Liverpool Is A Step Up' - Steve McManaman on Transfer Links To Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool player Steve McManaman has been speaking about the possibility of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham coming to the Premier League.

The 18 year old has been linked with a move to Liverpool for several months as he continues to impress for the Bundesliga giants with his form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Speaking in his column on HorseRacing.net, McManaman believes a move back to the Premier League with Liverpool would be a perfect fit and represent the next step in the young superstar's development.

"I do believe Jude Bellingham would improve if he came to the Premier League. Definitely. If he played for Liverpool he would improve.

"Borussia Dortmund are doing well but Liverpool is a step up and I think he would improve because of the calibre of the players there.

"From what I read about him, his personality and the way he trains, all sounds positive. It would be great if Liverpool did get him.

"He would definitely suit Liverpool and Liverpool would definitely need him because when you’re signing youngsters, it’s with the view to keeping them for the next six, seven or eight years. Jude certainly fits that category."

McManaman did issue a word of caution however when it came to the timing of any potential transfer with Dortmund likely to lose another phenomenon next summer.

"Last month I said that Manchester United would be the team that needed him or someone like Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips most but it would be amazing if he went to Liverpool.

"It may be a case of Erling Haaland being sold by Borussia Dortmund this summer and Jude to follow a year later, but you never know. I think we all know that at some point Jude will return to this country."

Author Verdict

Jude Bellingham will be a brilliant player for years to come no matter who he ends up playing for and it's an exciting thought he could end up playing for Liverpool.

If the Reds are serious however, they will need to show their intent by spending a substantial fee on the player, changing the spending pattern since 2018

