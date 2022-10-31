Skip to main content

'Liverpool Is A Team I Would Play For' - Brazilian Prospect on His Admiration For The Reds

Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes has once again revealed his desire to join Liverpool Football Club with the Brazilian star also showing his admiration for Reds maestro Thiago Alcantara.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Liverpool's stop start season continues it's no surprise the Reds are being linked with a number of players from elsewhere with Gomes being a particular name that keeps being mentioned. 

Flamengo Joao Gomes

The 21-year-old helped Flamengo win their third Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, defeating Athletico Paranaense 1-0 and has been on the radar of some of Europe's elite clubs including Real Madrid. 

According to the Liverpool Echo, Los Blancos have been monitoring Gomes for a while now and see him as the ideal replacement for former midfielder Casemiro who joined Manchester United in the Summer. 

It seems inevitable that a move to Europe will materialise at some point for Gomes as he looks to progress in his career with the player himself open to a move across the pond.  

Speaking recently to ESPN, Gomes said: "Liverpool is a team I would play for. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream. My biggest dream in football.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite his growing popularity it is believed the Brazilian only has a market valuation of around £32million making it a high possibility the Reds hierarchy may pursue a transfer. 

It is widely known Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has long been considered the Reds' number one midfield target next year. However, due to the Englishman's expected value a move for the highly-rated Brazilian could be a more realistic approach. 

There's no doubt Liverpool's midfield concerns are growing with the  injury list constantly lengthening. The Reds currently find themselves sitting in ninth position in the Premier League, having a record of four wins, four draws and four losses so far this season. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Champions League
News

Liverpool's Lack Of Spending On Midfielders Is Killing Their Champions League Hopes

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Naby Keita
Transfers

Report: AC Milan In Pursuit Of Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

By Alex Caddick
Jordan Henderson
News

What Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Said To Arsenal's Gabriel Revealed

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Under-21s
Match Coverage

West Ham U21s 0-3 Liverpool U21s Match Report

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez
Match Coverage

Watch Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United Match Highlights, Summerville Hits Late Winner

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Plus Another Midfielder For Liverpool In January

By Damon Carr
Anfield Liverpool Fans
News

Match Report: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Pitiful Performance At Anfield

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words

By Damon Carr