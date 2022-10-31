'Liverpool Is A Team I Would Play For' - Brazilian Prospect on His Admiration For The Reds

As Liverpool's stop start season continues it's no surprise the Reds are being linked with a number of players from elsewhere with Gomes being a particular name that keeps being mentioned.

The 21-year-old helped Flamengo win their third Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, defeating Athletico Paranaense 1-0 and has been on the radar of some of Europe's elite clubs including Real Madrid.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Los Blancos have been monitoring Gomes for a while now and see him as the ideal replacement for former midfielder Casemiro who joined Manchester United in the Summer.

It seems inevitable that a move to Europe will materialise at some point for Gomes as he looks to progress in his career with the player himself open to a move across the pond.

Speaking recently to ESPN, Gomes said: "Liverpool is a team I would play for. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream. My biggest dream in football.”

Despite his growing popularity it is believed the Brazilian only has a market valuation of around £32million making it a high possibility the Reds hierarchy may pursue a transfer.

It is widely known Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has long been considered the Reds' number one midfield target next year. However, due to the Englishman's expected value a move for the highly-rated Brazilian could be a more realistic approach.

There's no doubt Liverpool's midfield concerns are growing with the injury list constantly lengthening. The Reds currently find themselves sitting in ninth position in the Premier League, having a record of four wins, four draws and four losses so far this season.

