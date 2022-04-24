Report: Liverpool Face Bayern Munich, Manchester City And Arsenal For Transfer Of Dutch Sensation

This summer's transfer window will be an interesting one regarding Liverpool's recruitment. As a good majority of the current squad are edging towards the end of their careers, Jurgen Klopp will have the future in mind when July comes around.

A midfielder will be Liverpool’s priority target this summer, however other positions include another forward and a couple of defenders.

Many attacking players have been linked with a move to Anfield. Jarrod Bowen, Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe are amongst those named with a move to Merseyside being possible.

With the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham already completed, it is clear to see the club’s vision for the window is to aim for young players with bags of potential.

The same can be said with Liverpool’s new target. According to Dutch outlet Voetbal, The Reds are keeping an eye on PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

The report also suggests that Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Arsenal are all eyeing up a move for the talented forward.

With Diaz and Carvalho already coming into this exciting squad, is there enough room for Gakpo?

