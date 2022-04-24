Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Face Bayern Munich, Manchester City And Arsenal For Transfer Of Dutch Sensation

This summer's transfer window will be an interesting one regarding Liverpool's recruitment. As a good majority of the current squad are edging towards the end of their careers, Jurgen Klopp will have the future in mind when July comes around. 

A midfielder will be Liverpool’s priority target this summer, however other positions include another forward and a couple of defenders. 

Luis Diaz

Many attacking players have been linked with a move to Anfield. Jarrod Bowen, Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe are amongst those named with a move to Merseyside being possible. 

With the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham already completed, it is clear to see the club’s vision for the window is to aim for young players with bags of potential. 

The same can be said with Liverpool’s new target. According to Dutch outlet Voetbal, The Reds are keeping an eye on PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cody Gakpo

The report also suggests that Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Arsenal are all eyeing up a move for the talented forward. 

With Diaz and Carvalho already coming into this exciting squad, is there enough room for Gakpo?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'We Will Need Exactly The Same Again' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Clash With Everton

By Neil Andrew4 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Strong Predicted XI Emerges Online But Henderson & Diaz Miss Out

By Neil Andrew57 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Everton | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Calvert-Lewin Updates

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Flashback: Everton 1-4 Liverpool | Reds Too Good For Sorry Toffees | Mohamed Salah's Brilliant Brace

By Priyasha Bhowmik1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'A Special Occasion' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On The Merseyside Derby Clash With Everton

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Everton | Big-match Build-up | Predicted XI | Unchanged Back Four? | Fabinho Due A Rest?

By Harry Miller2 hours ago
thumb_98155_default_news_size_5
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Everton: Match Preview

By Ritchie Slack2 hours ago