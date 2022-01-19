Skip to main content
Liverpool Join Manchester United And Chelsea In Race for Barcelona Man Ronald Araujo

Liverpool have joined fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United as they start their interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Araujo's contract situation has put several clubs on alert, with the Uruguians contract running out in the summer of 2023.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that the Reds have 'shown more interest' in the 22-year-old but are behind Man United in the race to sign the defender.

The Uruguay international was promoted from the famous La Masia academy in 2019 but didn't become a first-team regular until December 2020.

Despite interest coming from all over, it's believed that Araujo's preference is to stay at Barcelona as they look to rebuild under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Author Verdict

There's no doubt that Araujo would add quality to the Liverpool squad, it just seems like an odd move considering the signing of Ibrahima Konate in the summer.

Araujo would add depth to a position where Liverpool already have plenty of players, the only way I could see this working is if Joe Gomez made a permanent switch to be a backup right back.

Ronald Araujo

