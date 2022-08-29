'Liverpool' - Journalist Believes Reds Could Turn Head Of Frenkie De Jong

Liverpool remain in the market for a midfielder but with just three days left before the transfer window closes, there appear to be limited available options.

Reported first-choice targets like Jude Bellingham and Nicolo Barella would seem to be out of reach this summer leaving Liverpool with a decision to make as to who they try to sign before the window closes on Thursday.

Several names have been mentioned over recent days since Klopp made the admission that he may have misjudged the need to bring in a midfielder but one player who could be available is Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

The 25-year-old has been of interest to Manchester United all summer with the Red Devils unable to get an agreement from the player to join them as of now.

Barcelona and Xavi continue to send mixed messages about the Dutchman's future with the player himself seemingly adamant he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT it will now take something special to get De Jong to agree to a move this late in the window but suggested a club like Liverpool could be of interest to him.

“For him to leave, someone would have to offer him something very special.

“Now, maybe that’s a club like Liverpool. If Liverpool did pitch to him, then you could imagine why he might suddenly go for that as a better option than going to Manchester United.

“At the moment, him joining Manchester United just doesn’t look to be happening.”

LFCTR Verdict

The Netherlands international is an outstanding player that would improve any club that he represented but at this stage of the window and with the likely cost involved, it is almost certainly a non-starter for Liverpool.

