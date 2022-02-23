Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Eyeing Inter Milan Forward Lautaro Martinez As Replacement For Brazilian Roberto Firmino

Liverpool are keen on signing Argentine international Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to calciomercato.com

Inter Milan are said to value the 24-year-old centre forward at around €90m.

Jurgen Klopp, a long-term admirer, is reported to have singled out Martinez as a potential replacement for Roberto Firmino if the latter decides to move on at the end of the season.

Firmino, 30, has just 18 months left on his current deal with the Anfield club.

Roberto Firmino

Firmino glances right in Liverpool away strip

As per calciomercato.com, Martinez - who is contracted until 2026 - has been on a shortlist of striker options for Liverpool since 2020.

Martinez has scored 11 goals and assisted two in 23 Serie A appearances so far this season, and has appeared in all seven of the Nerazzurri's Champions League outings.

Martinez bagged 19 goals in all competitions in 2020/21.

Both Arsenal and Premier League champions Manchester City have also been tentatively linked with the precocious Argentina forward.

Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan

Martinez for Inter Milan this season

The Nerazzurri are purportedly open to offloading Martinez, with the Italian club looking to raise funds in preparation for a busy summer of incomings. 

Inter’s summer shortlist is said to include Gleison Bremer (of Torino) and Sassuolo duo Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca.

Liverpool renew acquaintances with Martinez at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Inter on Tuesday 8 March. The Italians trail 2-0 on aggregate.

